The Independent Drivers Guild Giving A Voice To Lyft & Uber Drivers

The ride sharing and drivers industry has flourished in recent years thanks to the technology and competition that was introduced to the market from Lyft and Uber. However Jim Conigliaro (Founder of The Independent Drivers Guild) explained to Steve Grzanich that with the working influx there needed to be a group that represented those workers and that’s where the Independent Drivers Guild comes in. The two covered the latest in the driving/ride sharing world and how they are working to better the job for drivers.