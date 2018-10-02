× The City of Chicago is on the hunt for the perfect Christmas Tree

Pete McMurray speaks with Deputy Commissioner of Facilities of the City of Chicago, Ann Hickey, to discuss the city’s search for the perfect Christmas Tree to be displayed in Millennium Park. Ann shares all of the requirements when submitting images of your tree, what they’re looking for, and more. Tree nominations will be accepted through October 19th and the 105th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is November 16 in Millennium Park.

To submit images of your tree, enter via email to DCASE@cityofchicago.org or via mail to: Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, ATTN: Christmas Tree Contest, 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago, IL. 60602.