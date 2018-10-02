CORRECTING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT TO WEDNESDAY - FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, a Facebook start page is shown on a smartphone in Surfside, Fla. USA. The social media giant Facebook said late Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, it has banned a quiz app for refusing to be audited and concerns that data on as many as 4 million users was misused, after it found user information was shared with researchers and companies. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, FILE)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: How to know if you got hacked in the Facebook security breach
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget breaks down what we need to know about Facebook’s massive security breach.
