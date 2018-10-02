× Taylor Swift “1989” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album

On Episode #22 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar strap in for one of the most “pop”ular albums of the last 10 years and call upon the T Swifty mega-force for Taylor Swift “1989”. Listen in as they dissect the album song by song with careful analysis and see what it is about this pop diva that makes her such a chart topping superstar. [Some Mature Language]

Hosts – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar