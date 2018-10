× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.02.18: Go to the store and get a topical

Steve is dealing with an itchy shoulder blade and we asked the listeners to diagnose him. Tune in to the show tomorrow with the update. Paul Vallas wants to be your next mayor and he stopped by the studio to talk about it. Adam Hoge talks Sox, Bears, Cubs and 16 inch softball. Coach Q is ready for the season to start and Big O talks agriculture.