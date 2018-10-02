× ‘Sober October’, Men and Women in the Workplace, and The Chicago Board of Election Commissions Says Vote Early!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Patti and Andrea bring on Jen Zanoti to chat about ‘sober October’ as well as Scott Smith (Our Man in Chicago) to talk about sexual allegations that have been in the news recently and how to properly act in the workplace. And have you registered to vote yet? Well, we have Jim Allen (Spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissions) to talk about how to pre-register to vote and the history of voting in general.

