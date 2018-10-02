× Roe Conn Full Show (10/2/18): Breaking down Jason Van Dyke’s testimony, a reporter in handcuffs, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley & attorney Mike Monico break down Jason Van Dyke testimony, Chicago Tribune’s Jason Meisner gives his first-hand account of being questioned Judge Vincent Gaughan over whether or not Freelance reporter Zachary Siegel was surreptitiously recording audio of the Van Dyke trial, Erik Runge reports from the courthouse about what is next in trial Jason Van Dyke, Tom Skilling talks about the frequency of eighty-degree temperatures in October, Roe&Anna look at a NY Times reporter of how Donald Trump allegedly skirted tax laws to move money, the Top Five@5 features courtroom audio from the trial of Jason Van Dyke, ABC’s Aaron Katersky reports on the investigation into President Trump’s family finances, Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge looks at what’s next for Mitch Trubisky, and Pat Lenzini & Carolyn Cerf play News Or Ruse to promote 9th Annual The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival to benefit “Make-a-Wish Illinois.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3552623/3552623_2018-10-02-202823.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!