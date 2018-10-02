× PPG Paints Power Play Goal Sweepstakes

You could win four tickets to a Chicago Blackhawks game, thanks to PPG Paints, the official paint of the NHL!

Register below for your chance to be a contestant.

Then, listen to the pre-game show for the contestant announcement, starting on Thursday, October 11 and continuing all season long. Each contestant will be paired with a Chicago Blackhawks skater, who will also be named in the announcement.

If that Chicago Blackhawks player scores a Power Play Goal during that day’s game, the contestant is a winner and will receive four tickets to a future Chicago Blackhawks game on behalf of PPG Paints!

REGISTER HERE:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes runs from 12:01 pm CT on 10/2/18 and continues until noon CT on the Monday before the final game of the 2018-19 season (including post-season games, if any) & is open to legal US residents of IL, IN & WI who are 18+ as of 10/2/18. Void elsewhere & where prohibited. To enter, complete the entry form below including entrant’s name, birthdate, telephone number, email address and city and state of residence. Limit one entry per person and per email address per day. An individual can be named a Contestant only once and can win only once. If the named player does not have a Power Play Goal during that day’s game, no prize will be awarded. Click here for the Official Rules.