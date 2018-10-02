× “Name Your Car Day”, TV Trivia with Teti, Chicago Cares Helps You “Find Your Cause” and Clown Car To Sicily’s New Show! | Full Show (Oct 2nd)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: It’s National “name your car day” so, we welcome on Joe Wissenfelder (Executive Editor of Cars.com) and open up the phone lines to see who has the best car name for a prize. Then, one of Chicago’s largest volunteer organizations Chicago Cares is having an exciting upcoming event called “Find Your Cause” which is designed to help community organizations across the city connect with young professionals looking to volunteer their time. Find Your Cause will take place next Wednesday, October 10th with fifty of the city’s most impactful organizations on display in a type of “speed dating” format. We welcome on the President and CEO Jenne Myers to tell us all about it. Then, put on your trivia hats because we have the return of John Teti’s Trivia! And we welcome the group from Clown Car To Sicily to tell us all about their new show “What’s In The Vault” happening at Stage 773 here in Chicago.

