× Motivational Monday, Chicago Mayoral Race, Hawthorne Race Course, Scott Smith, “Perfect Pain”, And It’s Time To Get Out and Vote! | Full Show (Oct 1st)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Patti and Andrea start the show by talking the recent news about Chuy Garcia’s stepping down from the Chicago Mayoral race and what it means for the remaining candidates. Then, we welcome Hawthorne Race Course owner Tim Carey, Jim Miller (GM) and Hawthorne Race Course PR agent Billy Bracken to discuss the popularity of racing as well as the history of the sport. Then, we bring on Jen Zanoti to chat about ‘sober October’ as well as Scott Smith (Our Man in Chicago) to talk about sexual allegations that have been in the news recently and how to properly act in the workplace. And have you registered to vote yet? Well, we have Jim Allen (Spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissions) to talk about how to pre-register to vote and the history of voting in general. And finally, we welcome comedian Paul Farahvar alongside author of “Perfect Pain” Parham Parastaran.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER