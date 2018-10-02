× Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas: “The city needs a problem solver, not a politician.”

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas stops by the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the mayoral race and his plans for growing the city. He says he’s had great success when he was in charge of schools and he say 80% of the city isn’t growing and we need to address that. His solution to the rift between police officers and the community is full transparency and immersing the neighborhoods with community leaders to mend the relationship.