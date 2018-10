× Hawthorne Racetrack Is Riding High!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Patti and Andrea welcome Hawthorne Racetrack owner Tim Carey, Jim Miller (GM) and Hawthorne Racetrack PR agent Billy Bracken to discuss the popularity of racing as well as the history of the sport.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER