David Hochberg: What the Federal Reserve's rate hike means for you

Bill and Wendy speak with David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending at Perl Mortgage. They talk about the impact of the Federal Reserve rate hike on mortgages, credit cards, saving rates, and more. David also explains HELOCs (Home Equity Lines of Credit) are and how you can use them.

