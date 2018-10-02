× City Club of Chicago: Is Chicago Ready for Mayoral Term Limits?

October 2, 2018

Is Chicago Ready for Mayoral Term Limits? – moderated by Kristen McQueary – Cliff Kelley, Burt Odelson, Hon. Pat Quinn

Pat Quinn

Pat Quinn served as the 41st Governor of Illinois from Jan. 29, 2009 to Jan. 12, 2015.

Quinn’s newest project is Take Charge Chicago, a petition drive to put two referendums on the ballot: a term limit on the Mayor of Chicago and the creation of a new citywide elected office, the Consumer Advocate. Of the ten largest cities in the United States, only Chicago has no term limit on its mayor.

Quinn has served the people of Illinois for more than 30 years as both a citizen and a public official. He has organized grassroots petition drives signed by more than 4 million voters, walked across the state in support of decent health care for all, and proposed historic tax reform for working families. In the 1980s, he spearheaded the creation of the Citizens Utility Board, the first-of-its-kind consumer group that is now the largest in the state. He was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2002 and re-elected in 2006, serving until his succession as Governor in January 2009, and served as State Treasurer from 1991 to 1995. He also served as commissioner of the Cook County Board of (Property) Tax Appeals and as revenue director for the City of Chicago.

Quinn was born in Chicago and raised in Hinsdale and graduated from Northwestern University School of Law and Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. He is the father of two sons.

Cliff Kelley

For more than 30 years, Cliff Kelley has been a prominent figure in the ever interesting and always controversial arena of Chicago’s political stage. Kelley’s expertise was honed through 16 years as a member of the City Council and has made him a much sought-after commentator, speaker and analyst, not only locally, but on national and international issue-orientated television and talk-radio programs.

Kelley is a distinguished veteran talk show personality and is a respected thought-leader on affairs throughout the nation, Kelley shares his wealth of knowledge to a vast listening audience comprised of Chicago’s politicos, decision-makers and community stakeholders. Kelley has been a host on Chicago’s Urban Talk/News powerhouse for more than two decades.

Kristen McQueary

Kristen McQueary is an Editorial Board Member of the Chicago Tribune. Her areas of focus include government, politics, education, and candidate endorsements.

Before joining the Tribune in 2012, McQueary wrote a political column for the Sun-Times News Group’s SouthtownStar and covered the statehouse for Chicago Public Radio and the Chicago News Cooperative, which published in The New York Times. McQueary is a former President of the Chicago Headline Club and also previously worked for the Peoria Journal Star.

A native of Rockford, McQueary earned her bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and a master’s degree from the University of Illinois Springfield.

Burt Odelson

Odelson & Sterk, Ltd.’s founding partner, Burton Odelson, started the firm in 1972 and has since earned a reputation as a leading expert in governmental and election law.

In addition to serving as city or village attorney for municipalities and township attorney for townships and highway districts, Burt serves as general counsel to an array of local elementary and high school districts and has served a number of labor unions in various capacities.

Burt attended Richard J. Daley College, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and received his Juris Doctorate from IIT Chicago-Kent Law School.