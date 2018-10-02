× City Club of Chicago: Illinois Comptroller Candidate Darlene Senger

October 2, 2018

Darlene Senger – Candidate – Illinois Comptroller

Darlene Senger is a businesswoman, civic, and community volunteer.

Previously Senger was a member of the Naperville, Illinois City Council. She worked to reduce property tax rates, improve the city’s infrastructure and enhance the community’s public safety network. In 2009 she became a Republican member of the Illinois House of Representatives.

Senger received awards from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and Illinois Farm Bureau for her work to hold down taxes and promote economic opportunity.

Senger earned her finance degree from Purdue University and later earned her MBA from DePaul University. She is a mother of two.