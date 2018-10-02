× Can the FBI complete a thorough investigation in 7 days or less?

Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas speak with former FBI Agent Steve Gomez, as he shares the process of what the FBI investigation will entail while examining the Kavanaugh case and Dr. Ford’s accusations. Steve assures Pete and Andrea that the FBI will conduct a complete investigation with proper interviews and understanding the facts; Steve also emphasizes that the FBI is conducting a non-biased investigation and how crucial this case is for all involved.