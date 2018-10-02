× Bob Odenkirk returns to Naperville with Eric Idle

Award-winning actor, comedian, and Naperville native, Bob Odenkirk, chats with Bill and Wendy about his early career in standup, his role on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ his Naperville roots, his upcoming appearance with Eric Idle at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, and much more.

Anderson’s Bookshops presents an evening of conversation with Eric Idle and Naperville native Bob Odenkirk.

Saturday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave. in Naperville

Tickets are $31. Admission includes one pre-signed copy of the book.

For more information, call 630-355-2665 or go to andersonsbookshop.com/event/eric-idle.

