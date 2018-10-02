× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.2.18: That’s your twerk

Award-winning actor, comedian, and Chicago’s very own, Bob Odenkirk, chats with Bill and Wendy about his early career in standup, his role in ‘Better Call Saul,’ and his upcoming appearance with Eric Idle at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville. Dave Eanet explains how the Wild Card Game and Division Series rounds are formatted. Bridget Carey from CNET joins the show for #techtuesday to explain Facebook’s massive data breach that left 50 million accounts exposed. David Hochberg, VP of Lending at PERL Mortgage drops by to talk about what the latest fed rate hike means for listeners finances.

