× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.2.18: Aquafaba

Oh, bitcoin! Scrabble has added 300 long-awaited new words to its official dictionary. Bill and Wendy talk about the latest addition of words. Bill is nervous about tonight’s NL wild-card game against the Rockies. He hopes he wins. They also talk about tattoos. How young is too young to get one?

