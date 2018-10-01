× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/1/18: Chicago Inno Updates, Divorces in 2018, & Homes In The Rust Belt

The Chicago startup scene has had quite a year so far, and as it starts to wrap up, Steve Bertrand touched base with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis to see what is still to come and whats on Chicago Inno’s radar. Dean Hedeker jumped in studio to share the latest numbers about divorce in 2018 and how people could be holding off due to the financial burden, and Ilyce Glink noted that the millennials have significant buying power when they’re ready, and they could be saving the real estate industry in the rust belt.