Come along with the John Williams Show to Riviera Maya, Mexico on December 9-16, 2018! Enjoy 7 nights of all-inclusive hotel accommodations at Iberostar Paraiso Lindo, plus activities and parties with some of your favorite White Sox players. Enter for your chance to win one of two “Sox On The Beach” trips for two! Or, book your trip here.
Win Sox On The Beach trip for two with John Williams
-
Sox on the Beach with John Williams Show, Apple Vacations and Chicago White Sox
-
John Williams Show Full Podcast 9.21.2018 LIVE From Cork & Kerry At The Park
-
What’s in store at this year’s Fan Appreciation Day
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.20.18: Uber, The Dutch Reach, Michael Kopech and the Pop-Tart
-
A Pair Of Aces?
-
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.05.18: Another resignation, proudly Chicagoan, highway names
-
The Mincing Rascals 08.23.18: Impeachment, “provocative dress” in school, 8-year-olds walking the dog and Michael Kopech
-
The John Williams Show Stream Full Podcast 08.22.18: Michael Kopech, Aba, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, kids walking alone
-
Roe Conn Full Show (8/30/18): Steve Stone likes the energy in the Sox’ clubhouse, Michael Steele remembers Sen. McCain, and more…
-
White Sox Senior Vice President of Marketing and Ticketing Brooks Boyer: 23,000 White Sox tickets sold is “the Kopech Effect”
-
-
The John Williams Full Show Podcast 08.11.18: Brian Tallerico on a new Oscars category, bug stories, The Mincing Rascals, and more
-
Steve Stone assess how the second year of the White Sox rebuild is winding down
-
Michael Kopech’s dad: An update on the new Sox pitcher’s elbow