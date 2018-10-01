× WGN Radio Theatre #323: Have Gun-Will Travel & Our Miss Brooks

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 30, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Have Gun-Will Travel: The Englishman” Starring: John Dehner; (01-11-59). For our final episode of the night we have: “Our Miss Brooks: Student Government” Starring: Eve Arden; (01-16-49).

