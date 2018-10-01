Video: Ryder Cup post party, Phil Mickelson kicks a water bottle off of Zack Johnson’s head

Team USA didn’t win the Ryder Cup on Sunday but they still had a post match party.  Watch as Phil Mickelson, age 48, lifts his leg all the way above Zach Johnson’s head to knock a water bottle off of his head.

‪Phil Mickelson is a legend!!! #TeamUSA ‬

