Team USA didn’t win the Ryder Cup on Sunday but they still had a post match party. Watch as Phil Mickelson, age 48, lifts his leg all the way above Zach Johnson’s head to knock a water bottle off of his head.
Video: Ryder Cup post party, Phil Mickelson kicks a water bottle off of Zack Johnson’s head
-
Powell at the Park, Episode 16: VineLine’s Gary Cohen Talks About Javier Baez’s Spectacular Play This Season; Meet White Sox Top Draft Pick Nick Madrigal; And Tiger and Phil Will Play for $10 Million Dollars?!
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.25.18: Phil Vettel, Sean Spicer on the Cochran show, Rich Lenkov on wiretapping laws
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 09.25.18: Poems and french accents
-
Duncan Keith talks Seabrook, Jokiharju
-
After Hours with Rick Kogan: Phil Donlon in Felix magazine, the Puppet Prairie Promenade and the world’s largest aviation event
-
-
Jesse W. Johnson: Champaign Stories and An Important Benefit Concert
-
Whatever role Chris Kunitz has with the Blackhawks, it could be a valuable one
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Let The Nagy-Trubisky Era Begin
-
B2B – Ep. 45 Demystifying the Bottom Shelf: Whiskey
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.26.18: Jason Van Dyke update, Michelin stars, Teddy Roosevelt return, Dunkin’
-
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/15/18
-
Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel: “Nobody lost a star…there’s only one new name on the whole list”
-
B2B – Ep. 47 Adjuncts!