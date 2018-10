× The Ringer Writer Alan Siegel on how “Da Bears” was coined: “Any anecdote I hear about him [Chris Farley] is like catnip for me”

The Ringer Writer Alan Siegel joins John to talk about his piece, “Da Story of Da Bears: How an ‘SNL’ Sketch Defined Sports Fandom.” He talks about why that sketch of Chicago Bears fans was significant, and his conversations with its creators.