× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.01.18: Brett Kavanaugh as told by Saturday Night Live, the origin of “Da Bears,” parenting in the age of social media

John Williams kicks off your week with your votes on how well Saturday Night Live did in its cold open, when it parodied the Brett Kavanaugh hearing Thursday. Plus, he reflects on the Art on theMart, a massive art projection on the Merchandise Mart, which opened Saturday night. John then invites The Ringer writer Alan Siegel, who talks about his piece, “Da Story of Da Bears: How an ‘SNL’ Sketch Defined Sports Fandom,” which explores the reason Chicago’s superfandom made an impact. Finally, Middle School Makeover: Improving the Way You and Your Child Experience the Middle School Years Author Michelle Icard joins the show to offer advice on how best to approach today’s social environment, plagued by social media.