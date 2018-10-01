× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Fess up Kavanaugh

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! Eric shares his top tweets from the month of September. They also talk about Brett Kavanaugh’s credibility, how the FBI will investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh, and much more.

