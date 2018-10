× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.01.18: First place Chicago Bears!

The Bears are in first place again! And Dan Hampton was impressed with what he saw. Oh what a weekend! Dean Richards is back from his week of travels and he’s got the latest on the Paltrow wedding. Dr. Kevin Most talks osteoporosis and heart disease. Ryan Nobles checks in from D.C. while taking his kids to school and Chris Collins reminds Steve that he disappointed a nation.