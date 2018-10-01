× Single, Married, Divorced-Episode: 20 What’s worse…

A study published in the New York Post reports loneliness is harder on your body than obesity. Erik tells us about his most lonely birthday. Tom tells us how happy he is to have the house to himself…for a while anyway. Allison never had a chance to get lonely because she has never lived alone. Ever! Allison and Tom also come up with a dating scenario that puts Erik between two young women.

Poll Question: What’s worse for your health obesity or loneliness?

Question 1: What’s the difference between being comfortable and being lonely?

Dating Story: Two women, one guy, two observers.

Question 2: When you date a single parent- who pays the babysitter?