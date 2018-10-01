× Roe Conn Full Show (9/28/18): Michael Steele analyzes, Roeper Reviews, The Canarble Wagon rolls, LIVE Music, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, September 28th, 2018:

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Phil Cline talks about the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s annual Valor Awards, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling talks about frost, MSNBC’s Michael Steele analyzes Brett Kavanaugh’s chances, Richard Roeper reviews: “Night School”(Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Rob Riggle); “The Sisters Brothers”(John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal); & “Smallfoot”(voices of Common, Zendaya, James Corden, Channing Tatum–and LeBron James). Then, the guys from Begyle Brewing Co. & Dovetail Brewery roll out The Canarble Wagon and Andrew Salgado plays for LIVE Music Friday.