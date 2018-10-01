× Roe Conn Full Show (10/1/18): Gretchen Carlon, Amb. Bruce Heyman, Ed O’Bradovich, Jason Van Dyke’s brother-in-law, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, October 1st, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the sick juror who kept testimony from being heard in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman outlines the new USMCA announcement, Tom Skilling reports on some heavy rain in the forecast, Hall of Famer Ed O’Bradovich likes the Chicago Bears’ chances to make a playoff run, the Top Five@5 features President Trump belittling a reporter in the Rose Garden, Gretchen Carlson looks at how far the #MeToo movement has come, and Jason Van Dyke’s brother-in-law Keith Thompson refutes characterizations of his in-law.