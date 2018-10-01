× Restaurant Quality Food “As Convenient as A Candy Bar”

Finding a fast healthy meal at a good price is a constant struggle for Americans but there are always new ideas developing that try to solve that issue. Luke Saunders (Founder and CEO of Farmer’s Fridge) joined Steve Grzanich for the weekly CEO spotlight segment to explain how he has replaced unhealthy foods in vending machines with healthy lunch options that makes it “as convenient as a candy bar”. Alex Niemczewski (CEO of BallotReady) then caught up with Steve to preview the upcoming midterm elections and how they plan on growing with the ballooning political interest these days.