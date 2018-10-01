Nick Digilio 10.01.18: Movie Reviews, Pet Names, Nick’s Dad’s Joke

Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews

Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews continued
+ Pet Names

Hour 3:
+ Pet Names continued

Hour 4:
+ Pet Names concluded
+ Why people are pay $300k for a pet fish
+ What’s really in a chicken nugget
+ Circus Peanuts and Necco Wafers’ return
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

