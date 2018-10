× “Middle School Makeover” Author Michelle Icard: “What kids this age are learning to do, is problem-solve for themselves”

Middle School Makeover: Improving the Way You and Your Child Experience the Middle School Years Author Michelle Icard joins John Williams to talk about the awkward teen and pre-teen years, and how social media affects kids now. Plus, she provides advice for parents on how best to approach kids’ social issues today. See her Oct. 28 in Hinsdale.