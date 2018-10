× “Elton Jim” and his theory to find lost items hits a snag, and he discusses how to make the perfect scrambled egg

In this 124th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recounts how he recently lost his favorite pair of glasses, and unfortunately, his theory of “re-tracing your steps” DIDN’T work this time. And Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss how to make the perfect scrambled egg.