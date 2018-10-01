× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 9/30/18 | ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, Chicago Gourmet and More

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning, it’s an extra large show with all your favorite Sunday features!

Kelly Felthous and Will Lidke from “Little Shop of Horrors” at Drury Lane Theatre bring the classic musical to life with live performances of “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Suddenly Seymour”.

Sam Toia, CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, is in-studio to talk about “the Lollapalooza of Food” Chicago Gourmet. Sam and Dean talk about the history of the event as well as why Chicago cuisine is so much more than pizza and hot dogs.

Dean also shares his interview with all-star comedian Kevin Hart about his new movie “Night School” and his meteoric rise as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.