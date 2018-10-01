Bumble Bee Trailer Thoughts, Disney Scaling Back on Star wars and Marvel Films & Other Entertainment News

Film (Photo By: 15299 of Pixabay)

Managing Editor at Movies.com and Contributing Editor at Fandango.com: Erik Davis gives his thoughts on the Bumble Bee trailer & the future opportunities this movie & movies like Joaquin Phoenix  The Joker open.  Erik list possible reasons why Henry Cavill is no longer with the DC Universe. Why is Disney limiting their Star Wars and Marvel movies in the upcoming years? Pet Cemetery and other upcoming movies are discussed.

