Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.1.18: Those seats aren’t for you

Happy Monday everyone. Bill and Wendy are back in action after a long weekend. “Saturday Night Live” kicked off its season premiere on Saturday with Adam Driver and Kanye West returning as host and musical guest. Bill and Wendy share their thoughts on the premiere. They also talk about Monday’s division tiebreaker with the Cubs vs. Brewers. Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn joins us with the top tweets of September. They also talk about Brett Kavanaugh’s credibility.

