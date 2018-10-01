× B2B – Ep. 54 Brunello di Montalcino

Brunello – it’s one of the most iconic wines from Italy. On this admittedly geeky episode of Barrel to Bottle, Kristen leads the Binny’s team through this world-famous Tuscan sub-region and the grape that makes it great. The team talks sangiovese at its finest, tasting 2012 Donatello Cinelli Colombini Brunello di Montalcino and 2013 Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino. And stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team explains what makes a wine good for aging.

