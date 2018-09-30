WGN Radio Theatre #322: My Favorite Husband, Tales of The Texas Rangers & Dr. Christian

PHOTO: Lisa Wolf and Carl Amari in front of the historic Tribune Tower WGN letters.

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 29, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “My Favorite Husband: Liz’s Birthday” Starring: Lucille Ball; (11-25-50). Next we have: “Tales of The Texas Rangers: The Hatchet” Starring: Joel Mccrea; (02-11-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Dr. Christian: Doris Fleming” Starring: Jean Hersholt; (12-26-37).

