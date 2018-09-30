× WGN Radio Theatre #322: My Favorite Husband, Tales of The Texas Rangers & Dr. Christian

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 29, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “My Favorite Husband: Liz’s Birthday” Starring: Lucille Ball; (11-25-50). Next we have: “Tales of The Texas Rangers: The Hatchet” Starring: Joel Mccrea; (02-11-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Dr. Christian: Doris Fleming” Starring: Jean Hersholt; (12-26-37).

