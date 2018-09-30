× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9/30/18

On this edition of the Sunday Spin:

Sunday Spin regular David Yepsen, host of Iowa Politics, weighs in on one of the most divisive issues of the week: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford and how the FBI investigation will affect Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

GOP state Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove joins Rick in-studio to discuss the troubling case of Sterigenics in Willowbrook which may be negatively affecting the health of nearby residents.

Friend of the show Susana Mendoza, Democratic State Comptroller, stop by to talk about the Democratic party’s female-led panel on sexual harassment and how issues related to sexual misconduct are handled.