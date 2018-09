× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/30/18) Quick Hit: “This is the kid that Ryan Pace gave away the farm to get”

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give their initial thoughts on the Bears’ 48-10 thumping of the Tampa Buccaneers, in what amounted to a coming out party for Mitch Trubisky and the offense.