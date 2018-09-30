× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/30/18): Full Bears vs. Bucs Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ decisive 48-10- stomping of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Join the guys as they discuss yet another defensive clinic, and a statement game for Mitch Trubisky and Matt Nagy’s offensive scheme. The Bears improve to 3-1 on the year as they head into the week five bye.