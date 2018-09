× Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/30/18

It’s a super spooky edition of Steve Dale’s Pet World as Steve chats Gabbie Roderer, Pet Living Manager at Chalet in Wilmette.

Gabbie talks about the phenomenon of Halloween costumes for your pet and how to dress up your pet while making sure they stay comfortable.

Plus, Steve reports on a new FDA warning regarding flea and tick products.

For more, visit www.stevedalepetworld.com