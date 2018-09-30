× Pinch Hitters: Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon get to the bottom of the dark side of human nature with Dr. Peter Jonason

With so much negativity out there in the news these days, the dark side of human nature seems to appear more commonly. What causes people to act in a certain way? Why do certain traits stand out more than others? What is the dirty dozen scale? Jon and Esmeralda talk to Dr. Peter Jonason to find out the answers to these questions.

To find more information about Dr. Jonason and his work, you can visit his website here.