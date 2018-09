× Pinch Hitters: Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon chat with Katie Yohe of A.B.L.E

Katie Yohe the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of A.B.L.E, joins Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon to chat about her non profit group A.B.L.E whose mission is “to provide artistic experiences through which individuals with Down Syndrome and other developmental differences feel accepted and empowered to discover their own unique voices.” How did this great organization form? Katie gives you the insight!