Live blog: Bears vs. Buccaneers

Posted 11:45 AM, September 30, 2018, by and

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

Curtis Koch September 30, 201812:54 PM

I took Trey Burton out of my lineup and he’s scored too so you and I are in the same boat. 

Curtis Koch September 30, 201812:53 PM

Oh no! That sucks! 

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:53 PM

Adam Jahns and I both had the Bears winning 20-17 when we make prediction on the podcast. Did not see the Bears jumping out to big lead like this. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:50 PM

Took Cohen out of fantasy lineup and he scores. Typical.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:50 PM

Three TD passes for Trubisky already.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:49 PM

Krista makes the best snacks!

Curtis Koch September 30, 201812:49 PM

Bears up 20-0. Pending the extra point

Curtis Koch September 30, 201812:49 PM

Nice protection by the line this drive. Giving Trubisky SO much time to make a pass.

Curtis Koch September 30, 201812:48 PM

Nice! I am eating the Monster Munch from Krista Flores. SO GOOD!

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:46 PM

First snack of the day: mozzarella sticks!

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:46 PM

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:45 PM

Sure does. Smarter with the football thus far.

Curtis Koch September 30, 201812:42 PM

Hey Joe! I am here! Sorry I’m late! Good game so far!! Trubisky looks better than last week.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:40 PM

End of the first quarter: Bears lead 14-0.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:40 PM

Bears clamp down and force a likely field goal attempt.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:38 PM

Big gain for TB, as Fitzpatrick finds DeSean Jackson. Bucs into the redzone. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:37 PM

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:34 PM

Great throw from Trubusky to Robinson for his second touchdown pass of the day. 14-0 Bears.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:33 PM

1st & 10 from TB’s 24.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:33 PM

Cohen has a solid run to get the Bears into the redzone or close to it.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:25 PM

First sack of the game goes to Akiem Hicks. 3rd and long for the Bucs. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:22 PM

Mike Evan drops one right in the bread basket. Usually sure-handed. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:22 PM

I usually prefer noon games. But after two primetime starts, then 3:25 kickoff last week, this game kinda snuck up on me. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:19 PM

Trubisky sacked on 3rd down, Bears punt the ball back to TB.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:16 PM

Bears start their second possession on their own 33.

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:13 PM

Fitzpatrick overthrows the receiver. Quick three and out for the Bucs. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:12 PM

3rd & 10 for Tampa

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:11 PM

Seen the Venom commercial about 4 or 5 times already. I want to see the movie, but over-promoting can get annoying. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:07 PM

7-0 Bears

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:07 PM

Trubisky connects on a deep pass to Burton for a touchdown!

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:06 PM

Trubisy wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm. I wonder if that’s for style or a minor injury?

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:03 PM

Bears start with the ball. Tampa kicked out of the endzone for a touchback. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201812:01 PM

FYI, our postgame show will be on a little later than usual today. Hamp, OB, Koz and Mark Carman will start after the White Sox wrap up their season in Minnesota. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201811:56 AM

Interested to see how Cubs fans treat today’s game. Those without multiple watching devices (second TV, tablet, etc..) which game are they watching when the Cubbies take the field at 2:00ish?

Joe Romano September 30, 201811:55 AM

TB also a couple tight ends that can make plays. OJ Howard was drafted in the first round, and Naperville native, Cameron Brate, is a sneaky redzone threat. 

Joe Romano September 30, 201811:54 AM

Here’s some pregame reading from Adam Hoge: https://wgnradio.com/2018/09/28/hoges-10-bears-things-the-mack-effect-is-very-real/

Joe Romano September 30, 201811:53 AM

Bears are gonna need their pass rush today — they lead the league in sacks. Tampa has some weapons in the passing game. Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin will cause problems for the Bears especially with Prince Amukamara inactive.

Joe Romano September 30, 201811:51 AM

First place Bears take on the Bucs today. Former division rivals. #NFCcentral

Related stories