Live blog: Bears vs. Buccaneers

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Oh no! That sucks!
Adam Jahns and I both had the Bears winning 20-17 when we make prediction on the podcast. Did not see the Bears jumping out to big lead like this.
Three TD passes for Trubisky already.
Bears up 20-0. Pending the extra point
Nice protection by the line this drive. Giving Trubisky SO much time to make a pass.
Sure does. Smarter with the football thus far.
Hey Joe! I am here! Sorry I’m late! Good game so far!! Trubisky looks better than last week.
End of the first quarter: Bears lead 14-0.
Bears clamp down and force a likely field goal attempt.
Big gain for TB, as Fitzpatrick finds DeSean Jackson. Bucs into the redzone.
Kush is standing on the sideline with his helmet so it doesn’t look like an injury.
Great throw from Trubusky to Robinson for his second touchdown pass of the day. 14-0 Bears.
1st & 10 from TB’s 24.
Cohen has a solid run to get the Bears into the redzone or close to it.
First sack of the game goes to Akiem Hicks. 3rd and long for the Bucs.
Mike Evan drops one right in the bread basket. Usually sure-handed.
I usually prefer noon games. But after two primetime starts, then 3:25 kickoff last week, this game kinda snuck up on me.
Trubisky sacked on 3rd down, Bears punt the ball back to TB.
Bears start their second possession on their own 33.
Fitzpatrick overthrows the receiver. Quick three and out for the Bucs.
3rd & 10 for Tampa
7-0 Bears
Trubisky connects on a deep pass to Burton for a touchdown!
Trubisy wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm. I wonder if that’s for style or a minor injury?
Bears start with the ball. Tampa kicked out of the endzone for a touchback.
TB also a couple tight ends that can make plays. OJ Howard was drafted in the first round, and Naperville native, Cameron Brate, is a sneaky redzone threat.
Here’s some pregame reading from Adam Hoge: https://wgnradio.com/2018/09/28/hoges-10-bears-things-the-mack-effect-is-very-real/
Bears are gonna need their pass rush today — they lead the league in sacks. Tampa has some weapons in the passing game. Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin will cause problems for the Bears especially with Prince Amukamara inactive.
First place Bears take on the Bucs today. Former division rivals. #NFCcentral
I took Trey Burton out of my lineup and he’s scored too so you and I are in the same boat.