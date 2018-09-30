× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 179: Bears-Buccaneers Postgame Show

The Bears had dominating performance Sunday afternoon, beating the Tampa Buccaneers 48-10 in front of the hometown fans. Mitchell Trubisky finally had his breakout game. He threw for 354, with six touchdowns and scampered for another 53 yards to boot. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the game live from Soldier Field. They talk about Trubisky stepping up, the defense’s constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and play postgame comments from both Trubisky and head coach, Matt Nagy. Let us know what you thought of the game, and tell us what your bye week plans are by calling our voicemail line: 312-222-5050.

