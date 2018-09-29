× Space.com writer talks about why the. National Solar Observatory (NSO) was mysteriously shut down

Senior writer at space.com, Mike Wall, joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss why the National Solar Observatory (NSO) facility in New Mexico was closed abruptly for a “security issue.”

Wall recently wrote an article on the topic. He says “it was weird on so many levels. It was weird first of all because of all the secrecy, and it was that secrecy that speed all these crazy theories. Then in the end, the actual truth turned out be almost as weird as some of the conspiracy theories.”

FBI arrived to the obscure location, but didn’t communicate with local law enforcement. “Since it has to do with astronomy and space, tabloids speculated they may have spotted some sort of alien life,” Wall says. Wall says that this particular observatory sits on top of a mountain overlooking some top military sites. Some even considered spying theories, but seemed the most realistic.

Recent news articles released that the “security issue” was a janitor was downloading child porn. The facility was shut down for 11 days.

Wall releases a new book on November 13 called Out There: A Scientific Guide to Alien Life, Antimatter, and Human Space Travel (For the Cosmically Curious). To purchase the book, click here.