× OTL #624: Dear Black Voter, Banned Books Week, The Secret History of The Spoils of War

Mike Stephen sits down with WGN Radio’s Dometi Pongo to talk about his new podcast on African-Americans and voting called Dear Black Voter, learns about the significance of Banned Books Week from Jamie LaRue of the American Library Association, and discovers the Secret History of 60s rockers The Spoils of War with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave). The local music this week is brought to you by Daydream Review.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.