× Matt Bubala Full Show 9-28-18: National Solar Observatory theories, bucket lists and Brett Kavanaugh de-briefing

On this full show podcast, Jess celebrates her golden birthday, while Matt and Roger give her some bucket list tips. At 1:30, Matt chats with Mike Wall about the secretive National Solar Observatory news. Throughout the show, Matt and Roger discuss Brett Kavanaugh and listeners weigh in on their opinions. Tune in to hear more!